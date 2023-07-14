Dr. Bonita Carr, former National Director of Education for Rainbow/PUSH, speaks on Jesse Jackson's departure

CHICAGO (CBS) – It was announced on Friday that the Reverend Jesse Jackson would be stepping down from his leadership position at the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.

His announcement received various reactions from those who worked alongside him.

CBS 2's Jim Williams spoke with Dr. Bonita Carr, executive director at CASA of Cook County and former National Director of Education for Rainbow/PUSH, on her time working with Jackson.

"For over 50 years, he's been a freedom fighter to level the playing field, open doors, and closed doors that needed to be shut. And for that I would say a resounding thank you to a fearless civil rights leader who has just been persistent and resilient for over five decades," she said.

According to the coalition's website, Jackson, 81, founded Operation PUSH in 1971 to help improve economic conditions in black communities. He later founded the National Rainbow Coalition in 1984 and merged the two in 1996.

In the public eye, he was a fighter for civil rights but Carr said behind the scenes he never forgot where he came from.

"Behind the scenes, he is the most kind person that I have ever experienced. He's very thoughtful, he's very giving. You know, he still keeps in contact with people he went to elementary school with, and high school," she said. "He's a global icon in the civil rights movement, but he never, ever forgot who he was and where he came from."

Carr says it was his understanding of the mantel that was handed to him that led to his tireless work.

"He did not take it lightly. I've never met anyone who worked as hard as he did. Waking up at the crack of dawn, reading newspapers so that he can known what was going on, not just in Chicago but around the world."

Jackson was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease several years ago which Carr says, "impacted the man who we grew to know as a prolific speaker and his ability to move around as much."

"It had an impact on his ability to speak, which is his gift. If you look at any of the speeches from when he was running for president in 1985 and 1988, Reverend Jackson was someone that students and people around the world people wanted to emulate in terms of his oratorical skills."

She says despite his inability to speak and his mobility, he was still moving around.

"He still was flying all across the country. He was still speaking when he could, and it just speaks to the spirit of who he is - and that's a fighter."

The big question now. Who will likely succeed Jackson?

Car says she's not sure who will take on the role but whoever does will be well prepared.

"Whoever it is, I wish them the best, and I know they're going to choose the right person to take on that big, big, big role in regards to Reverend Jesse L. Jackson Sr."