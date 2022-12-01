Dozens of Chicago kids get to 'Shop with a Cop' for the holidays

Dozens of Chicago kids get to 'Shop with a Cop' for the holidays

Dozens of Chicago kids get to 'Shop with a Cop' for the holidays

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, around 60 police officers took part in one of their most crucial missions yet. They gathered at a South Side target to build trust with kids and help save Christmas.

CBS 2 was there with more than 100 children who were paired up with officers for the 17th annual "Shop with a Cop" event.

"This event every year is really about relationship building, allowing these kids to know that there's someone in the community who cares about them, that they can go to if they need support, help in any situation," said former Chicago Bears player Israel Idonije.

Last year, and the year before, the event had to happen virtually. Organizers said they couldn't wait to do it all in person once again.

Kids were given $100 gift cards to buy as many gifts as they could, tax free.