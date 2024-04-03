Dozens of cats rescued from South Side Chicago house, woman arrested

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An animal rescue mission was under way Wednesday at a house in the South Side's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

A woman living there was arrested and charged with violating her animal owner duties.

Police said just before noon Tuesday, 25 cats were rescued by Chicago Animal Care and Control from a bungalow in the 7700 block of South Hermitage Avenue. At least three more cats were rescued from the house on Wednesday.

This all came after multiple calls for animal neglect.

"Our whole goal is to help these animals - and we put them in the hands of a monster," said Janice Cohl.

Cohl has filed countless complaints against Ashley Burrell, 37, whom police arrested and charged Tuesday with a misdemeanor count of violating her animal owner duties.

"I started getting suspicious when she picked up a cat for me that was perfectly healthy - and all of a sudden, it disappeared," said Cohl, "and I told her, 'Where is the cat?' And she said, 'Oh, it had to be euthanized,' out of the blue."

Cohl is part of a network of people who have made it their mission to rescue cats. That is how she met Burrell – owner of Nikki's Ferals.

"She was always eager to just help - right away," Cohl said.

Cohl and others said they have donated their money to Burrell's mission to rescue cats.

"Every time she came to my house, it was $100 cash, always," Cohl said.

Cohl is skeptical that the dollars were being put toward care for the animals.

"There would be vet records to show that she was taking care of the animals and spending the money, but there are numerous people who have asked for vet records with receipts - or have offered to donate to the veterinarians directly, which is a safe way to do it," said Cohl, "and she was never able to give us a contact number to do that."

The rescue mission continued Wednesday, a day after Chicago Animal Care and Control found the cats living in neglect.

"She should be confined to hell, like those animals were in her house," said Cohl.

As of late Wednesday, the misdemeanor charge of violating animal owner duties was the only one Burrell was facing. It was not clear late Wednesday whether she would face additional charges.

CBS 2 tried reaching Burrell for comment, but had not been able to get in touch with her as of late Wednesday.