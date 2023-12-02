At least a dozen cars burglarized within 15 minutes in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a dozen cars were burglarized in the South Loop neighborhood in less than a half hour.

All of the burglaries happened Saturday morning in just 15 minutes, according to police.

Around 4:05 a.m. two vehicles, a white-in-color- Mercedes-Benz and a black-in-color Lexus were found damaged in the 700 block of South Financial Place. Later on, around 4:20 a.m., a blue-in-color Volvo SUV was also found damaged in the same location.

In between that time, in the 600 block of South La Salle Street, nine other vehicles were left damaged around 4:12 a.m.

All of the cars were unoccupied and stationary at each location, police said.

As of Saturday, no arrests were made.

Area detectives are investigating.