Police issue alert of a dozen armed roberries, carjackings on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert after a dozen armed robberies on the city's West Side.

The robberies happened between March and May during the afternoon and evening hours in the Austin neighborhood.

Police say several suspects, between the ages of 14 and 25, wearing all black clothing would approach victims on foot, announce a robbery, and take the victim's property or car at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.

In two incidents, the victims were beaten before having their property taken.

Incident Locations and Times:

· 5200 block of West Ferdinand Street on March 27, between 3:15 pm and 3:30 pm.

· 5200 block of West Kinzie Street on April 09, at 2:00 pm.

· 5200 block of West Kinzie Street on April 16, at 9:40 pm.

· 400 block of North Laramie Avenue on April 21, between 6:15 pm and 6:30 pm.

· 5200 block of West Ferdinand Street on April 21, at 9:00 pm.

· 5200 block of West Ferdinand Street on April 21, at 10:45 pm.

· 300 block of South Central Avenue on April 25, at 6:07 pm.

· 5200 block of West Kinzie Street on April 26, at 9:40 pm.

· 5200 block of West Ferdinand Street on April 27, between 8:45 pm and 9:00 pm.

· 5200 block of West Ferdinand Street on April 27, at 10:00 pm.

· 100 block of North Long Avenue on May 03, at 5:38 pm.

· 5600 block of West Huron Street on May 03, at 6:20 pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253.