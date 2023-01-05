Carjacking suspect killed, second suspect and victim critically injured in downtown crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An attempted carjacking in the middle of downtown Chicago during rush hour Wednesday evening ended in a monumental crash that killed one suspect.

The crash under the 'L' tracks also left a second suspect and the victim injured.

At 5:42 p.m., a woman was in an Infiniti X35 at Lake Street and Wabash Avenue when a young man and woman got into her car, police said.

A struggle ensued between the woman and the teens as the car proceeded forward, police said.

The car hit a support column for the Loop 'L' tracks. Everyone ended up trapped inside, police said.

All three people were taken to local hospitals.

The male suspect died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. The Fire Department said he was 18.

The female suspect, 17, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said. She was also taken into police custody with charges pending.

The 35-year-old victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition, according to the Fire Department.