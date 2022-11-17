Downers Grove residents say they feel unsafe due to crime near library, focus on homeless population

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- More controversy has erupted surrounding the library in west suburban Downers Grove.

Back in September, tempers flared over a drag bingo night the staff said they had to cancel due to threats. On Wednesday night, residents brought up safety concerns inside the facility.

As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a public meeting inside the Downers Grove Public Library became heated Wednesday night. Residents showed up by the dozens, saying they feel unsafe coming to the library due to crime committed at and near the facility.

The concerns were amplified as some residents submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for incident reports at the library. They say many incidents involve the homeless population, and they are calling on the staff to crack down on crime and involve police.

However, others showed up in support of the library board, saying what the residents are demanding is not the responsibility of the staff.

"Offenses listed included, but not limited to, physical assault on a patron, shoving an employee, explicit language, interfering with another person's comfort of safety, drunk and disorderly conduct, indecent exposure," Downers Grove resident Jim Devin said at the meeting. "Doesn't the library have an obligation to its patrons to make sure its space is as safe as possible?"

"Part of the problem is that we have populations that need a lot of help that aren't getting the help, and librarians and people who work at the library aren't qualified to give them that help," said Downers Grove resident Terry Williams.

The drag bingo night that was canceled due to threats back in September was also brought up again Wednesday night by some of the residents – who are still upset about the library even considering putting it on. It was also brought up by residents who say they are disappointed that it was canceled.

The board did not address the safety concerns raised Wednesday night.

We reached out to the board prior to the meeting, and they said they would not be providing comment until Thursday.