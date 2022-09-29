Tempers flare at Downers Grove Library Board meeting about canceled drag bingo event for teens

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A planned drag event for teens in Downers Grove has been canceled, but the controversy is far from over.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, there was a packed house as angry parents and residents sounded off about the event at a packed Downers Grove Public Library Board meeting Wednesday night. The meeting ran for three and a half hours.

As emotions ran high, some people did not adhere to time limits to speak their mind – leading to the pounding of a gavel.

The residents who attended the meeting were outraged about the Library Board having approved a drag queen bingo night for children ages 13 to 17. The event was to happen two weeks ago, but threats forced its cancellation.

Some expressed outrage that the board approved a drag queen bingo even tin the first place. Opponents called it inappropriate for children.

"The library has always been a wholesome place for the youth of this community. It's been a trusted establishment for kids. But the presentation of a drag queen to this age group goes against all of that," one woman said in prepared remarks at the podium. "This is grooming of some teenagers."

"What I do not understand is why the Downers Grove library would want to host an event that promotes a highly sexualized form of adult entertainment for children as young as 12 years old," a man said at the podium.

But others who support the event call the controversy nothing more than closed-minded bigotry.

"I think those are just words to stir up hate and fear, and that was absolutely not the intention behind drag queen bingo," said Rochelle Gorey.

"I think it is incredibly insulting and offensive that people would take words like that and make serious accuses about sexual abuse about a marginalized group of people," said Andersen Voinovich.

It was not clear late Wednesday whether the library board would make a decision to reschedule the event.

The board reported that prior to the cancellation, they did a survey and found 52 percent of the people in the community supported the event. But at the meeting, an overwhelming number of people who attended did not support it.