Driver in Downers Grove hit-and-run identified, cooperating with investigation, police say

Driver involved in Downers Grove hit-and-run crash cooperating with investigation, police say

Driver involved in Downers Grove hit-and-run crash cooperating with investigation, police say

Driver involved in Downers Grove hit-and-run crash cooperating with investigation, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a deadly hit-and-run crash in Downers Grove, police say they have found the driver involved--a 74-year-old woman who is cooperating with the investigation.

Police also say that surveillance video shows the victim, 65-year-old Robin Robinson, tripped just before the crash and was lying on the road.

The victim's sister said the Jewel-Osco employee lived along Ogden Avenue for years, had no car, and was known for walking everywhere she went.

"She was very well known and loved in Downers Grove," said Annie Moore, "and because she did walk—she walked to and from work from all these jobs—and so people called her the Ogden walker."

During the investigation, police completed a two-mile canvass for witnesses and additional video, learned the vehicle's direction of travel, and determined what type of vehicle left the parts behind.

The investigation is ongoing.