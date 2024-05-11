Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver in Downers Grove hit-and-run identified, cooperating with investigation, police say

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

Driver involved in Downers Grove hit-and-run crash cooperating with investigation, police say
Driver involved in Downers Grove hit-and-run crash cooperating with investigation, police say 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a deadly hit-and-run crash in Downers Grove, police say they have found the driver involved--a 74-year-old woman who is cooperating with the investigation. 

Police also say that surveillance video shows the victim, 65-year-old Robin Robinson, tripped just before the crash and was lying on the road. 

The victim's sister said the Jewel-Osco employee lived along Ogden Avenue for years, had no car, and was known for walking everywhere she went.

"She was very well known and loved in Downers Grove," said Annie Moore, "and because she did walk—she walked to and from work from all these jobs—and so people called her the Ogden walker."

During the investigation, police completed a two-mile canvass for witnesses and additional video, learned the vehicle's direction of travel, and determined what type of vehicle left the parts behind. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Beth Lawrence

Beth Lawrence is a digital producer at CBS News Chicago.

First published on May 11, 2024 / 11:11 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.