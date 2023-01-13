Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen charged in July double shooting in Garfield Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy is charged with shooting two women in Garfield Park back in July.

Chicago police and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested the teen on Thursday, in the 700 block of North Russell Road in DeKalb, Illinois.

He was identified as the person who, on July 21, shot and wounded two women, 18 and 20, in the 3400 block of West Madison Street,

The teen was taken into custody and charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

No additional information was made available. 

First published on January 13, 2023 / 9:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.