Driver charged with reckless homicide, DUI in deadly wrong-way crash involving CTA bus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man faces drunk driving and reckless homicide charges after going the wrong way on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Sunday and crashing into a CTA bus, killing a passenger in his SUV and injuring 15 others.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday, 29-year-old Dontrell Biggs was driving a Dodge Journey south in the northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive when he collided with a CTA bus headed north near 45th Street, according to a Chicago police report.

A passenger in his vehicle, 37-year-old Chrarice Rush, was ejected from the SUV and was later pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. Biggs and another passenger in the SUV were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

According to Cook County court documents, tests revealed Biggs had a blood alcohol level of 0.15, nearly twice the legal limit.

Biggs has been charged with felony counts of reckless homicide and aggravated DUI and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, DUI, driving without insurance, and driving the wrong way.

He has been ordered held on $30,000 bail and is due back in court on Aug. 1. If he can post bond, he is not allowed to drive.