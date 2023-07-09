1 dead, 15 hospitalized after fiery wrong-way crash involving CTA bus on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Video above from earlier report.

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead and 15 others were hospitalized after a wrong-way driver crashed into a CTA bus on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 5:58 a.m. in the 4500 block of South Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood.

Chicago police said a man driving a Dodge Journey with two passengers was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when it struck the #6 bus.

The bus was traveling northbound and was occupied with passengers at the time of the crash, police said.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with unknown injuries. A woman, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. Another woman, who was also a passenger, was taken to U of C where she was pronounced dead.

The bus driver and 12 CTA Passengers were taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries in good condition. Several others refused treatment at the scene.

Fire officials say the car caught fire as a result of the crash.

Northbound Lake Shore Drive remains closed.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

EMS plan 1 for CTS Bus vs Car at 4400 South LSD. 1 car fire. Multiple injuries. Various transports to multiple hospitals. CFD on scene extinguishing car fire, triaging, treating and transporting. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 9, 2023