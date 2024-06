Donald Sutherland, actor who starred in "M*A*S*H," "Hunger Games" and more, dies at 88

"Hunger Games" salute used by protesters in Asia Hunger Games "three fingered salute" now a widely-used protest symbol in South East Asia 03:41

Donald Sutherland, a multi-generational actor who starred in "M*A*S*H," "Hunger Games" and more, has died. He was 88.

His death was confirmed on social media by his son Kiefer Sutherland, a well-known actor who starred in "24" and "Designated Survivor," on Thursday. A talent agency that represents Sutherland also confirmed his death to CBS News.

"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away," Kiefer Sutherland said on X. "I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."

Donald Sutherland attends the 2017 Governors Awards on Nov. 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Getty Images

Sutherland appeared in more than 150 films and television shows, and has been called one of the greatest actors to never be nominated for an Oscar.

Sutherland auditioned for his first role more than 50 years ago, he told Anderson Cooper during an interview on 60 Minutes.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.