Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Donald Sutherland, actor who starred in "M*A*S*H," "Hunger Games" and more, dies at 88

By Cara Tabachnick

/ CBS News

"Hunger Games" salute used by protesters in Asia
Hunger Games "three fingered salute" now a widely-used protest symbol in South East Asia 03:41

Donald Sutherland, a multi-generational actor who starred in "M*A*S*H," "Hunger Games" and more, has died. He was 88.  

His death was confirmed on social media by his son Kiefer Sutherland, a well-known actor who starred in "24" and "Designated Survivor," on Thursday. A talent agency that represents Sutherland also confirmed his death to CBS News. 

"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away," Kiefer Sutherland said on X. "I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."  

gettyimages-873076770.jpg
Donald Sutherland attends the 2017 Governors Awards on Nov. 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California.  Getty Images

Sutherland appeared in more than 150 films and television shows, and has been called one of the greatest actors to never be nominated for an Oscar.

Sutherland auditioned for his first role more than 50 years ago, he told Anderson Cooper during an interview on 60 Minutes. 

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Cara Tabachnick

Cara Tabachnick is a news editor at CBSNews.com. Cara began her career on the crime beat at Newsday. She has written for Marie Claire, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. She reports on justice and human rights issues. Contact her at cara.tabachnick@cbsinteractive.com

First published on June 20, 2024 / 12:35 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.