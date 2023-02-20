Dolton police search for female victim who said she was kidnapped

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in south suburban Dolton are looking for a female victim who told a local store she was being kidnapped.

The victim entered an Advanced Auto Parts store in the 800 block of East Sibley Boulevard in Dolton and approached the cashier. Police said she told the cashier she met a man on an app and that he was not letting her go. Police did not have any details about the victim, except that she is Black.

The female victim had "obvious bruising to her neck and arms and had a bandage on her right hand which was bleeding," police said in a statement.

Soon after, a male subject wearing black jogging outfit with green shoes and no laces entered the store and told the female victim "that was enough." The male suspect then grabbed her and brought her back to a white van which police released a photo of.

Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins Jr. told CBS 2 that the car was found but "not the persons involved yet." He said detectives are actively following leads.

This is a developing story.