Dolton Bowl finds new owners, will stay open for business
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Despite an announcement earlier this month, a bowling alley in the south suburbs will be staying open.
Dolton Bowl will not be closing after all.
"We are happy to announce new owners and new management have answered the call. To keep this landmark Bowling alley from closing it's doors," owners said in a Facebook post.
Dolton Bowl reopened Monday.
