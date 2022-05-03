'Dolton Bowl' closing in south suburban Dolton
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Dolton Bowl in south suburban Dolton is closing its doors for good.
Owners took to Facebook to announce the closing and said, "We appreciate all the support, bowlers and friends of DOLTON BOWL over the years!"
The last day for bowlers will be Sunday, May 15.
Hundreds of people have already commented on the Dolton Bowl's Facebook post, saying they'll miss it.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.