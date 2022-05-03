'Dolton Bowl' closing in south suburban Dolton

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Dolton Bowl in south suburban Dolton is closing its doors for good.

Sad News…. We will be closing Dolton Bowl on Sunday, May 15th. We appreciate all the support, bowlers and friends of DOLTON BOWL over the years! Stop by for one last roll of the ball over these next 2 weeks! Posted by Dolton Bowl on Monday, May 2, 2022

Owners took to Facebook to announce the closing and said, "We appreciate all the support, bowlers and friends of DOLTON BOWL over the years!"

The last day for bowlers will be Sunday, May 15.

Hundreds of people have already commented on the Dolton Bowl's Facebook post, saying they'll miss it.