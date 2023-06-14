Watch CBS News
Local News

Pritzker announces Imagination Library coming to Illinois schools

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Imagination Library coming to schools in Illinois
Imagination Library coming to schools in Illinois 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) – Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is coming to schools in Illinois. 

Gov. J.B. Pritzker made the announcement at a school in Cahokia Heights, near St. Louis.

The state will spend $1.6 million on the library.

It seeks to improve the lives of children by inspiring a love of reading.

The Imagination Library mails free high-quality books to children from birth to age five no matter a family's income.

First published on June 14, 2023 / 7:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.