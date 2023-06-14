Pritzker announces Imagination Library coming to Illinois schools

Imagination Library coming to schools in Illinois

Imagination Library coming to schools in Illinois

Imagination Library coming to schools in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) – Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is coming to schools in Illinois.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker made the announcement at a school in Cahokia Heights, near St. Louis.

The state will spend $1.6 million on the library.

It seeks to improve the lives of children by inspiring a love of reading.

The Imagination Library mails free high-quality books to children from birth to age five no matter a family's income.