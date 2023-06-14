Pritzker announces Imagination Library coming to Illinois schools
CHICAGO (CBS) – Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is coming to schools in Illinois.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker made the announcement at a school in Cahokia Heights, near St. Louis.
The state will spend $1.6 million on the library.
It seeks to improve the lives of children by inspiring a love of reading.
The Imagination Library mails free high-quality books to children from birth to age five no matter a family's income.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.