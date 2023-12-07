Pet Rescue Spotlight: Great news from Border Tails Rescue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're pleased to welcome Harleigh Garcia from Border Tails Rescue to the CBS 2 Studios.

Each Thursday, CBS 2 highlights pet rescue organizations around Chicago.

Frosty is from Border Tails Rescue and he needs a forever home that'll give him some much-needed TLC.

He is a three-month-old chihuahua mix, but he is deaf and blind.

Border Tails Rescue

The organization has a special late-night adoption event planned for next Friday. Check out the Border Tails Rescue website for more info.

CBS 2 has a happy pet "tale" to share.

On Wednesday, CBS 2 introduced you to an adorable pooch with her nine-year-old pal Paige who raises money to help homeless pets.

The dog has found a new forever home with the help of Border Tails Rescue in Northbrook. Very good news indeed!

Join us for the Night Before Christmas! On Friday 12/15, we are celebrating the holidays with a late night adoption... Posted by Border Tails Rescue on Monday, December 4, 2023