Pet Rescue Spotlight: Great news from Border Tails Rescue
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're pleased to welcome Harleigh Garcia from Border Tails Rescue to the CBS 2 Studios.
Each Thursday, CBS 2 highlights pet rescue organizations around Chicago.
Frosty is from Border Tails Rescue and he needs a forever home that'll give him some much-needed TLC.
He is a three-month-old chihuahua mix, but he is deaf and blind.
The organization has a special late-night adoption event planned for next Friday. Check out the Border Tails Rescue website for more info.
CBS 2 has a happy pet "tale" to share.
On Wednesday, CBS 2 introduced you to an adorable pooch with her nine-year-old pal Paige who raises money to help homeless pets.
The dog has found a new forever home with the help of Border Tails Rescue in Northbrook. Very good news indeed!
