Chicago woman's dog returned after alleged theft by delivery driver

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Douglas Park woman is counting her blessings after her dog was stolen right out of her front yard, and, thanks to social media, her best friend was returned.

Marisol Dobaldo immediately called police after her emotional support animal was snatched out of her front yard by a delivery person.

Concerned about his well-being, she quickly took to social media.

Camera footage shows what looks like a delivery worker dropping off a package at a different house two houses down. Then, in footage from another camera, that same worker can be seen walking away with Pluto, the French bulldog.

Pluto the French bulldog was returned to his owner Saturday. CBS Chicago

"We called Amazon immediately. Amazon gave us the runaround for hours and hours. We didn't sleep last night. We were up all night just trying to find him and connect the dots," said Dobaldo.

She said when she contacted Amazon and asked to speak with the supervisor, there was no response.

She said Pluto is more than just an extended family member; he's an emotional support animal to help with her anxiety and depression.

"Him being gone, I was shaking all night, like I couldn't control my anxiety," she said. "There's some bad people out there. You never know what they're going to do to them when they take them."

Doblado took to instagram, posting videos of the suspect walking away with her dog and putting him in the car. She said thanks to the power of social media, she got him back Saturday.

"Pluto just approached her and went in her house because he's a house dog. He's probably hungry and tired. She just kept him and said, 'Hey I found this dog.' She didn't see my post, but then other people saw her post," Dobaldo said.

And after other people saw both of their posts, they connect the dots and connected the two.

CBS 2 also reached out to Amazon to see if it is investigating but never heard back. Dolbado said detectives told her Saturday that the delivery driver turned himself in.

She is debating whether to press charges.