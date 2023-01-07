Dog lovers flock to Schaumburg for Great American Dog Show

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) -- If you're a dog lover, there's only one place to be this weekend.

The Great American Dog Show is under way in the northwest suburbs, and CBS 2's Lauren Victory spent the day in the middle of the action.

Thousands of dogs and their handlers were at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Friday, and it was a full day of competition.

But the event is about much more than winning.

The Great American Dog Show gives you a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be best in show. The day began with 200 types of dogs – with several animals competing for each breed.

For example, 75 golden retrievers hit the wing on Friday.

The winners then vie for "Best in Group" – like herding or sporting. Afterward, the champion is crowned.

Before all that comes fluffing and buffing. Some dogs require two and a half hours of grooming before their presentation.

Handlers we met were happy to answer questions about upkeep, temperament, and what it takes to win.

The hands-on event includes the opportunity to walk the aisles and learn about the dogs – or even stop for a pet.

Some people watched all the action to scope out their competition. Others had no skin in the game and just came to enjoy some doggies.

"I'm a health care worker, and today's my day off, and it's a relaxing day for me to see different breeds of dog," one woman said.

Spectators are not allowed to bring their own animals to the show. But they can bring presents home, like dog treats baked at Lovin' Tails in Berwyn.

CBS 2 is the show's official media partner. It is being held in the Chicago area for the first time since 2015.

The fun continues on Saturday and Sunday with two more full-length competitions. Tickets are still available.