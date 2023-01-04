Great American Dog Show coming to Schaumburg this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 dog breeds will show off their tricks and skills this weekend at the Great American Dog Show in Schaumburg.

CBS 2 is the show's official media partner. It is being held in the Chicago area for the first time since 2015.

The International Kennel Club of Chicago is hosting the Great American Dog Show at Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center from Friday through Sunday.

Scott Pfeil, president of the International Kennel Club of Chicago, said they're excited to be returning to the Chicago area.

"This is an amazing dog city, and what better place to be is Chicago, where everybody has a dog, and everybody loves their dog, and it was a rich history in Chicago. That was something that everybody went to. As a kid, people know about it. You go out with the family, it's a great family event, and people were really sad that it was gone. So we're really happy to bring it back again," he said.

Competitions at the dog show include a beauty contest, a grooming competition, agility demonstrations, obedience skits, nose work demonstrations, and more.

There will also be veterinarians on hand with advice on how to take care of your dog, and trainers with advice on obedience training and handling behavior issues.

Dr. Jerry Klein shared some advice on how to care for your dog during the cold winter months.

"People think that dogs have fur, so they can handle it better than we can, but in reality, they get cold too. They can get frostbitten, they can get hypothermia, and a basic rule of thumb is: if it's too cold out for you, it's probably too cold out to have your dog out unattended. So we don't ever recommend that," he said.

One of the most common issues veterinarians are concerned about during winter is the deicers people use to keep their sidewalks clear of ice and snow.

"The deicers cause great irritation between the pads and the skin, and what's even worse, they can be toxic when the dog licks its paws," Klein said.

When walking your dog in winter, you should make a habit of wiping your dog's paws with a damp cloth or a small bucket of water as soon as you get back to the house, and then dry them off.

"If you don't want to do that, invest in a good pair of booties if your dog will wear it," Klein said.

Klein said small dogs, elderly dogs, and dogs with underlying health conditions also might need a well-fitted sweater or jacket when going out in the cold.

Tickets for the dog show are $25 for adults, and $15 for kids. For ticket information, visit greatamericandogshow.com