Doctor says it's possible White Sox player can play again after cancer diagnosis

CHICAGO (CBS) – Major League Baseball's spring training is just about a month away, but Chicago White Sox star closer Liam Hendriks announced on Instagram that he received a diagnosis of non-hodgkin's lymphoma.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke to an expert to learn more about the disease.

The White Sox closer said he started treatment on Monday and is confident he will make a full recovery and be back with the team as soon as possible. A doctor told CBS 2 said in general, young healthy patients tend to respond well to treatment.

The White Sox hard-throwing and often animated closer shared a more personal side on Sunday, announcing his diagnosis on Instagram.

He wrote in part, "Hearing the word cancer came as a shock to my wife and I.

"I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life."

"It's actually a rare cancer," said Dr. Scott Smith, the medical director of the Bone Marrow Transplant Program at Loyola University Medical Center. "It affects about 80,000 patients in the U.S. making it the sixth most-common cancer people get."

Smith said a non-Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis has a wide range of severity, affecting the body's lymphatic system, which helps fight infections.

"It happens, young health men, I've got a bunch of these in my clinic," Smith said. "Many of them, I would say, most of them will go on to be cured with their treatment and the quality of life is excellent."

Online, there has been an outpouring of support for Hendriks from around the league. The 33-year-old said he is determined to get back on the mound.

De Mar: "Is that realistic? Is that a possibility?"

Smith: "Yes, for sure. There are plenty of baseball players who have had non-Hodgkin's lymphomas and have gone on with their careers."

That includes players like former Cubs pitcher Jon Lester.

At just 17 years old, Anthony Rizzo underwent treatment for Hodgkin's lymphoma, and in 2020, big leaguer Trey Mancini was diagnosed with state three colon cancer. He returned the next season.

The White Sox general manager and senior vice president Rick Hahn said in a statement that he's optimistic Hendriks will return, but the team does not expect to have any updates on his playing status before Opening Day, which is in late March at the earliest.