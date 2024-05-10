It's 60 degrees, do you know when the cicadas will emerge in Chicago?

It's 62 degrees. Do you know where the cicadas are?

CBS News Chicago

They are almost heeeeere.

That's the current soil temperature in Chicago. The magic number for the periodical cicadas to emerge from their 17-year slumber is 64 degrees.

Some "baby" cicadas have already been spotted in the northwest suburbs.

When will cicadas emerge in Chicago?

CBS News Chicago meteorologist Laura Bannon is expecting a "noise-free" Mother's Day weekend, and they are pretty loud.

However, she said to expect to see millions of them emerging next week.

"The weather, of course, is going to play a huge role in that," Bannon said. "We have these up and down temperatures."

Indeed, highs will ping-pong between the 60s and 70s over the next week.

Babies emerge after rainstorms

It's common for cicada nymphs to emerge from the soil after rainstorms help warm and loosen the ground.

Chicago has had its fair share of storms this week.

Two groups of periodical cicadas are emerging in Illinois this year — those that emerge every 13 years and those that emerge every 17 years. For most of their lives, cicadas live underground.