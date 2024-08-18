New DNC security measures in downtown Chicago have some feeling "like a police state"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With street closures and restrictions already in place at both the United Center and McCormick Place ahead of the Democratic National Convention, new security measures that went into effect this weekend have left parts of the downtown area in a state of lockdown.

Residents and businesses were still trying to navigate the new restrictions on Sunday, after large security fences went up along sidewalks in parts of the Loop, Gold Coast, and Magnificent Mile – with a handful of downtown streets also closed off.

Unlike those closures announced in advance around the United Center and McCormick Place, the new restrictions downtown were not formally announced until Saturday morning, after they were already in place, blindsiding many who live and work in the area.

At the corner of Pearson and Rush, security restrictions were fully in effect on Sunday near one of the hotels where some of the DNC's speakers will be staying, including street blockades, along with intense security checkpoints.

It's the new normal on a few streets near the Magnificent Mile, at least for this week as the DNC rolls into town.

The heightened security in and around the Magnificent Mile, Gold Coast, and other parts of downtown all went into effect this weekend due to what police call "DNC activity."

The Bidens, Clintons, and Obamas as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are staying in downtown hotels during the convention, prompting the security hot zones.

Street closures downtown include:

N. Wabash from E. Chestnut to E. Delaware Place from Sunday, August 18 through Wednesday, August 21

E. Huron Street from N. Michigan to N. Rush from Sunday, August 18 through Friday, August 23

E. Chicago from N. Michigan Avenue to N. Rush Street from Sunday, August 18 through Friday, August 23

E .Delaware Place from N. State to N. Rush on Tuesday, August 20.

N. Rush from E. Delaware Place to E. Walton on Tuesday, August 20.

E. Walton from N. State to N. Rush on Tuesday, August 20.

N. State from E. Delaware to E. Walton on Tuesday, August 20.

People who live and work in the area also should be prepared to show identification to gain access to certain buildings.

Some workers who were not prepared for the new security measures on Sunday were stopped by police, and were directed to take detours, which led to a security checkpoint and an intense vehicle search.

For people who live in the area, those security measures were the tightest they've ever seen, setting the stage for what will be an eventful week.

"Wow, this is like crazy. A lot of important people are gonna be here, and we are happy that they're gonna be safe. But, yeah, it does feel like a police state with all the big walls going up and everything. It's a little crazy," Michael Tenniswood said.

The city's Office of Emergency Management and Communication urged people to keep tabs on any possible new road closures in the coming days by visiting Chicago.gov/OEMC and downloading the Chicago OEMC App.