Protests to be allowed just outside of DNC in Chicago this summer

CHICAGO (CBS) – Protesters will be allowed to set up just outside of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this summer, despite opposition from Democratic officials, because of a technicality.

The City of Chicago failed to respond to a permit application from a group called The Poor People's Army within its own 10-day deadline.

The failure means the group will be able to march up to the doors of the United Center, where the DNC will be held.