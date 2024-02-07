Watch CBS News
Local News

Protests to be allowed just outside of DNC in Chicago this summer

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Protests to be allowed just outside of DNC in Chicago this summer
Protests to be allowed just outside of DNC in Chicago this summer 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) – Protesters will be allowed to set up just outside of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this summer, despite opposition from Democratic officials, because of a technicality.

The City of Chicago failed to respond to a permit application from a group called The Poor People's Army within its own 10-day deadline.

The failure means the group will be able to march up to the doors of the United Center, where the DNC will be held.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 6:17 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.