Chicago rolls out the red, white, and blue carpet for the DNC at the United Center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is seven months away from hosting the Democratic National Convention.

In August, the United Center will be packed with delegates from all over the country.

On Thursday, organizers welcomed journalists for a walkthrough of the United Center.



"Good morning, everyone and welcome to Chicago. Welcome to the United Center."

No Bulls or Blackhawks on Thursday, but there's branding of another kind at the United Center.

The new logo for the 2024 Democratic National Convention is everywhere, as organizers give journalists a logistics briefing months ahead of this summer's convention in Chicago.

"So how did we get to Chicago? Well first, we had a mayor and a governor that really wanted us. We had labor that really wanted us. We had a city that really wanted us," said Minyon Moore, Chair of the 2024 DNCC

Chicago still has 214 days to prepare for convention-sized crowds. Of course, this city has been here before.

Back in 1952, Chicago hosted both the Republican and Democratic national conventions.

Then, there was the infamous 1968 DNC where clashes between anti-war protesters and police overshadowed the convention.

It's been 28 years since chicago hosted a DNC.

"Chicago is no stranger to hosting large-scale events. This will be our 26th political convention, our 12th DNC, and it is clear that we are a go-to destination for conventions, concerts, summits, and large-scale special events of all kinds," said Christy George, Executive Director, Chicago Host Committee.

Come August 19, all eyes will be on Chicago again..