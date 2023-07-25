City, state leaders join DNC in signing 'Labor Peace Agreement'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Democratic National Convention comes to Chicago next year. but on Tuesday morning, city and state leaders signed an agreement with labor leaders.

A Labor Peace Agreement is a commitment that an employer will treat workers with respect and dignity, and in return, those workers will ensure business runs smoothly.

The Chicago Federation of Labor president passed out baseball caps to the politicians to show his appreciation for their work to get a deal done.

"Chicago is the hometown of the American labor movement. Our members are hardworking, talented, and resilient, and they stand up for themselves and their families. And today, the DNC is standing with them," said Bob Reiter, Chicago Federation of Labor President.

"Unions and labor are the engines behind the city, and they'll also be the driving force, helping us to put on a very successful convention next year," added DNC Chair Jaime Harrison.

The DNC chair said this is the fastest-ever completed agreement with labor unions.