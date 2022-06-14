DMV offices closed in Chicago suburbs for air conditioner problems, power outage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Because of the excessive heat, several suburban DMV offices are closed Tuesday and one closes early because of "air conditioning issues."

Chicago South, Lombard and Melrose Park Driver Services driver services offices are shuttered either because of air conditioning problems or power issues from the storm that ripped through the area.

The Melrose Park Driver Services Facility at 1903 N. Mannheim is closed because of a power outage from Monday night's storm. Officials said the office will reopen once power is restored.

According to the Secretary of State's Office the air conditioning unite at the Chicago South office at 9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. cannot cool the building "due to the extreme heat."

The office will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of this week because of the excessive heat

The Lombard Driver Services Facility at 837 S. Westmore-Meyers Rd., B27 closes at 2:00 p.m. because the AC unit isn't working properly.

"We apologize to customers and thank them for their patience and understanding during this time," said Secretary of State Jesse White. "We appreciate the hard work and dedication of employees at these locations."

People are asked to go to visit ilsos.gov to check on the status of their office or to see which ones are available in their area.