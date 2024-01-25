Dixmoor boil order in place through Friday

Dixmoor boil order in place through Friday

Dixmoor boil order in place through Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- South suburban Dixmoor hopes to lift a boil order as soon as Friday morning.

The village has been plagued with water main breaks. There've been four breaks since Monday. They've all been repaired.

But the boil order will remain in effect until test results show the tap water is safe.

Dixmoor's village president told CBS 2 it spent more than $10,000 just this week to drain water.