Dixmoor residents told to boil water as village deals with more water woes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The weather is taking its toll on water pipes in one south suburb that has been plagued with water problems in the past.

Now residents are being warned to again boil their drinking water.

Crews were able to pump the water off the street in Dixmoor, but the real work began when they had to dig in front of this house and find that burst pipe.

Flooding took place on an entire block of Paulina Street. The police department discovered a water main break at 3:00 Monday morning.

The area is blocked off.

Village President Fitzgerald Roberts said it cost $5,000 to $10,000 to have Calumet City plumbing come in and drain the water into a wooded area.

Roberts is no stranger to water main breaks.

Last summer, CBS 2 reported on several water woes in the village.

Roberts said local officials helped secure $2.2 million in funding to replace old pipes. He said that money was used to replace busted pipes on the other side of town at 142nd and Levitt.

"That project is pretty much over. That's been done already. Of course, you have breaks in other areas because all the pipes are the same age," he said.

President Roberts said a boil order will stay in place until the water has been tested, possibly until Tuesday.