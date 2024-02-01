Members of "Divine Nine" Black fraternities and sororities read to Chicago schoolchildren

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thursday marks the start of Black History Month, and one Bronzeville neighborhood school is teaching its students how to be empowered through reading.

Bronzeville Classical Elementary School, 8 W. Root St., hosted its second annual Black Greek Read Aloud Day -- "Greek" in this case referring to fraternities and sororities. Members of the "Divine Nine" African American fraternities and sororities read aloud to students during homeroom Thursday.

Also speaking Thursday was Kareem Edwards, the first Black owner and operator of a Chicago-based Chick-Fil-A franchise. He spoke to seventh graders at the school about entrepreneurship and franchise ownership.

Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) also visited the school for the event.

The goal is to inspire and connect young students with role models in their community.