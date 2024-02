PACE riders with disabilities can now board for free on any fixed route

CHICAGO (CBS) -- PACE passengers with disabilities can now board for free on any fixed route.

Passengers who qualify have to show their ADA Paratransit card to the driver when they board.

The agency said PACE's fixed route buses are fully accessible with ramps and have audio and visual stop announcements, among other features.