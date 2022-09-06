Dirksen Federal Courthouse to reopen Wednesday, after "building-wide system failures"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Dirksen Federal Courthouse in the Loop will reopen on Wednesday, after "building-wide system failures" forced the building to close on Tuesday, putting off all trials and other in-person court proceedings for a day.

U.S. District Clerk of Court Thomas Bruton confirmed Tuesday afternoon the courthouse would reopen on Wednesday.

"The Courthouse experienced building-wide system failures that impacted the ability to open the building. We apologize for the interruptions and inconvenience that delayed several proceedings and jury trials," Bruton said in an email.

While all trials and many other in-person proceedings were put off on Tuesday, some federal judges continued to hold remote hearings on other matters.

Among the trials affected was R. Kelly's federal trial in Chicago, which will now resume on Wednesday. The defense has begun presenting its case in the trial.

Kelly, 55, is on trial on a 13-count indictment, including child pornography and obstruction of justice charges. His former business manager Derrel McDavid and former assistant Milton "June" Brown are being tried alongside him, accused of scheming with Kelly to buy back incriminating sex tapes to help cover up his sex crimes and rig his 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County, at which Kelly was acquitted.