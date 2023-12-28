Detroit youth organization takes on Chicago Police officers in basketball game

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police did some community-building Thursday when a Detroit organization made a trip to Chicago for a basketball game.

Young people with the organization Royalty Empowerment took on CPD officers in the game, as part of the First Responders Basketball Tour. The game was held at the Pottawattomie Park fieldhouse, at 7340 N. Rogers Ave. in Rogers Park.

Royalty Empowerment aims to build relationships between first responders and young African Americans.

Kaylin Drewrey, the founder of Royalty Empowerment, explained why the mission is important.

"I think social media plays a pivotal role on emergency responders in the community, and there's people with videos and clips out there that's changing the narrative of policing with the citizens – especially the youth within the community," he said. "So the thing with bridging the gap with basketball is to show that the police are human, and that, you know, the kids aren't all what the media portrayed them to be."

CBS Detroit reported Royalty Empowerment launched the basketball tour in 2018. Team participants must maintain a GPA of at least 2.5, CBS Detroit reported.

Drewrey said his team let the Chicago Police officers win the game so they will be invited back.

He said he hopes to continue to build healthy relationships with the Chicago Police and community.