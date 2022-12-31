Despite chaotic cancellations, some Southwest travelers have good news to share

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Travelers are also looking to the future with the new year just around the corner.

CBS 2's Noel Brennan reports from Midway International with some encouraging stories to wrap up 2022 and normalcy is back for travelers just in time for the New Year. After hearing so many awful travel stories this week, CBS 2 decided to look for a good one.

"Yeah, we've heard some horror stories listening to the radio, watching the news," said one passenger.

After a week full of canceled flights, good news can still travel through Midway. A Southwest passenger with positivity has been hard to find – but a new year makes anything possible.

"Well, my good news was I made it back to Chicago on Southwest," said another passenger.

"We're good. We're very good. they didn't interrupt our flight at all," added a Southwest passenger.

"They called us this morning and told us our bags are here, so we're here to pick them up," said one lucky Southwest passenger.

There are finally reunions with lost bags, and with loved ones.

"We got to spend the last two weeks with our three grandchildren here in Chicago, so that was wonderful," said another Southwest passenger.

"A surprise, spontaneous trip that we actually did last-minute last night," said a passenger.

How sweet it is to make it home and not miss a celebration because of a canceled flight.

"My good news, that's right. I have donuts from Denver," said one man holding a box of Voodoo Donoughts.

"My daughter's birthday's New Year's Day. Mine's New Year's Eve," smiled another passenger.

"So yay! Thank you Southwest for the birthday present," said one passenger.