Illinois soldier buried more than 70 years after dying in Korean War

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A soldier from Des Plaines received a proper burial on Thursday, decades after he was killed during the Korean War.

Army Corporal William M. Zoellick went missing in North Korea in November of 1950 when he was only 18 years old.

Zoellick died months later at a prisoner camp. His remains were sent back to the U.S., but could not be identified.

That was until a recent effort using dental records and DNA helped identify the remains. They were buried on Thursday in Belvidere, near Rockford.

The U.S. Army said more than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

First published on November 10, 2022 / 5:19 PM

