DeRozan scores 39, Bulls lose to Warriors

CHICAGO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 30 points and Stephen Curry scored 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter as the Golden State Warriors used a big second half turnaround to beat the Chicago Bulls 140-131 on Friday night.

Thompson and Curry started slow, missing a combined 10 of their first 11 shots from the field. But the tide turned at halftime, with Thompson making five 3-pointers and scoring 17 as the Warriors carved out a 16-point lead entering the fourth.

Curry finished 8 of 24 from the field, but had nine assists as the Warriors needed just over five minutes in the third quarter to erase a 13-point halftime deficit. Andrew Wiggins finished with 17 points and eight assists for Golden State, who had dropped their last two games at home. Jonathan Kuminga chipped in 24 points off the bench.

DeMar DeRozan scored 39 points to lead the Bulls, who lost while shooting a 58.1% from the field. Only one team gives the ball away less often than the Bulls on average, yet the Warriors won the turnover battle 12-3. Zach LaVine scored 25 points with eight rebounds and seven assists in the first game the Bulls have lost since he returned from injury.

Coby White scored 21 of his 25 points in the first half, including a 29-foot jumper with 1.1 seconds remaining to send the Bulls into halftime ahead 75-62, their highest-scoring half of the season.

White's driving layup with 2:57 left in the game drew the Bulls within four, but they got no closer.

The Bulls recognized 13 franchise luminaries as well as the 1995-96 championship team during a Ring of Honor ceremony at halftime. But the affair was marred by United Center fans booing former general manager Jerry Krause, leaving his widow, Thelma, visibly upset.

The Warriors played without four regulars, with guard Moses Moody expected to miss the entire four-game road trip with a left calf strain, Chris Paul out with a left hand fracture, Gary Payton II recovering from a left hamstring strain, and Draymond Green missing his 15th-straight game as he ramps up conditioning after his suspension.