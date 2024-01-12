Chicago Bulls celebrate first-ever Ring of Honor inductees at United Center ceremony

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bulls will celebrate their first-ever Ring of Honor class on Friday night at the United Center.

The class includes 13 inductees and the entire 1995-96 Bulls team that set a league record with 72 wins on the way to the franchise's fourth NBA championship.

The ceremony included a beautiful display filled with pieces of history in the atrium at the UC.

Each inductee will receive a crystal basketball designed by world-renowned artist Victor Solomon.

The Ring of Honor ceremony was all the brainchild of Bulls president Michael Reinsdorf, who admitted it's been a long time coming.

"There's a lot of people that maybe don't necessarily get their jersey number retired. That's not all that matters to our organization," Reinsdorf said. "It's about other things and for us, it's about honoring everyone. To me, this Ring of Honor is more important than anything else we've ever done."

Each inductee had an essay penned about them. Former President Barack Obama wrote the essay honoring Michael Jordan.

But, those hoping Jordan and former teammate Scottie Pippen would be at the event were likely to be disappointed.

CBS 2 Sports Director Marshall Harris got a sneak peek at the run-through for the halftime ceremony. There were stand-ins for the in-person inductees, but when Jordan and Pippen were announced, the camera cut away to their jerseys hanging in the rafters.