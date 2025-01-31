Watch CBS News
Heavy rain until Friday afternoon in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Heavy rain moves into the Chicago area Friday morning and lingers until the afternoon 

The bulk of the rain will move through the area between 8 a.m. and noon. A flood watch is posted until 3 p.m. as some areas may pick up as much as 1.5" of rain.   

Flooding on roadways has been reported in the area. 

Conditions improve for the afternoon as rain clears out of the area. 

Temperatures fall into the 30s for highs for the first day of February on Saturday. Temperatures rebound for Sunday as highs reach back into the middle 50s. 

A touch cooler but quiet for next week.

