DNC brings excitement to Chicago, but also frustration from street closures and parking restrictions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Final preparations are happening now for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago as delegates fly in from all over the country.

For Democrats, excitement has been building for weeks. Delegates, staff, and volunteers from around the country started to descend on Chicago for the Democratic National Convention on Saturday, two days before the big event kicks off.

It's fairly easy to spot some of the people in Chicago for the DNC, who are wearing special lanyards holding credentials and red-white-and-blue attire; but you also can spot them by their sheer numbers, because they are arriving by the busload.

Several buses dropped off dozens of people Saturday afternoon at the Marriott Marquis Chicago, one of the hotels closest to McCormick Place. Visitors said they can feel the DNC excitement already.

"I am really thrilled and excited. Yeah, I mean, I'm here for the convention. It is like a breath of fresh air. It's amazing. This is the first time I've ever volunteered, and I'm so motivated to do it over and over again," said Myrna Forbes, from Ossining, New York.

But the DNC also has caused some frustration for people who live close to the United Center with street closures and parking restrictions now in place.

Barricades have been set up, and the security perimeter around the United Center is set. For anyone living around the United Center, getting around has gotten complicated in recent days.

Morning walks, jogs, and bike rides abruptly end with blocked-off streets.

"I was just trying to see if I could get in, but then I didn't want to get into trouble, you know?" Sameer Sanjeevi said.

Sanjeevi knew the DNC was coming to town, but he's struggling to find a detour.

"It's usually free, these streets especially, but I don't know, today I just have to probably figure out another route," he said.

Sanjeevi was just passing through on Saturday, but Toya Westbrook was trying to get home.

"Every day it's a different route. So we don't know which way to come in our out," she said.

She and her husband live down on Seeley Avenue, which is sealed off just west of the United Center.

"My husband, he's a disabled veteran, and he just had an emergency about a week ago, and we had to have the ambulance to come. So, what if we have another medical emergency? Where would the vehicles be able to come in and out at?" Westbrook said.

The Westbrooks have to navigate alleys to reach their house by car, and then their home is flanked by large fences from the United Center perimeter.

Is the view out their window.

"We're frustrated, because we're feeling like we're caged in our own home," Westbrook said.

Road restrictions impact areas around the United Center and McCormick through the end of the DNC.

Parking Restrictions for the United Center (subject to change)

Lake St. from Ashland to Damen, daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. south side of the street from Sunday, August 18 to Thursday, August 22

Maypole Ave from Hermitage to Damen, daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, both sides of the street, from Sunday, August 18 to Thursday, August 22

Jackson Blvd from Wood to Western, continuous on both sides of the street from Saturday, August 17 to Friday, August 23.

Washington Blvd from Ashland to Paulina, continuous on both sides of the street, from Sunday, August 18 to Friday, August 23.

Warren Blvd from Ashland to Paulina, continuous on both sides of the street from Sunday, August 18 to Friday, August 23.

Paulina St from Washington to Lake, daily, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., both sides of the street from Sunday, August 18 to Thursday, August 22.

Hermitage Ave from Washington to Lake, daily, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., both sides of the street from Sunday, August 18 to Thursday, August 22.

Wood Ave from Washington to Lake, daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., both sides of the street from Sunday, August 18 to Thursday, August 22.

Wolcott Ave from Washington to Lake, daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., both sides of the street from Sunday, August 18 to Thursday, August 22.

Street Closures for the United Center Restricted Perimeter

Streets will close to local traffic only at 10 p.m. on Thursday, August 15 at 10 p.m. This includes Lake to Jackson and Western to Ashland and Ogden; with hard closures between Hoyne to Paulina and Lake to Adams.

Parking Restrictions for McCormick Place (subject to change)

18th St from Michigan Ave to Prairie Ave daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and currently in effect until Sunday, August 25.

Cullerton St from Michigan Ave to Calumet Ave daily from 8 a.m. 10 p.m. and currently in effect until Sunday, August 25.

21st St from Michigan Ave to Calumet Ave daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and currently in effect until Sunday, August 25.

Cermak Rd from Michigan Ave to Calumet Ave continuous and currently in effect until Sunday, August 25.

23rd St from Wabash Ave to Indiana Ave continuous and currently in effect until Sunday, August 25.

24th St from Wabash Ave to Indiana Ave continuous and currently in effect until Sunday, August 25.

24th Place from Wabash Ave to Indiana Ave continuous and currently in effect until Sunday, August 25.

Calumet Ave from 18th St. to 200 feet south of 18th St. daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and currently in effect until Sunday, August 25.

MLK Dr. from 22nd St. to 25th St. continuous and currently in effect until Sunday, August 25.

Prairie Ave. from 20th St. to 22nd St. continuous and currently in effect until Sunday, August 25.

Indiana Ave. from 18th St. to 25th St. continuous and currently in effect until Sunday, August 25.

Michigan Ave. from 21st St. to 25th St. continuous and currently in effect until Sunday, August 25.

McCormick Place Street Closures begin on Saturday, August 17 at 7 p.m.

Indiana Avenue from 18th to E. 24th Place

Michigan Avenue from 21st to 25th Street

Cermak Road from Wabash Avenue to MLK Drive

23rd Street from Wabash Avenue to Indiana Avenue

Prairie Avenue from Cullerton Street to 24th Place

24th Street from Wabash Avenue to Indiana Avenue

Calumet Avenue from Cullerton Street to 24th Place

24th Place from Wabash Avenue to MLK Drive

MLK Drive from Cermak Rd. to 25th Street

E 21st Street closed from, and inclusive of, S. Michigan Avenue to S. Calumet Avenue.

E 21st St is open from west of S Michigan Avenue to inclusive of S Wabash Avenue and E 21st.

No trucks or anything larger than passenger cars permitted on Interstate 55 / Stevenson Expressway between DuSable Lake Shore Drive and S State Street in both directions.

The MLK Blvd Exit from I-55 northbound lanes (here eastbound), inclusive of the I-55 turnaround lane (northbound to southbound) will be closed except to vehicles specifically authorized by the USSS.

NOTE: Expect rolling street closures due to DNC activity.

Sidewalk Closures around Venues:

Some sidewalks around the venues will be closed to pedestrian traffic for public safety. Be aware of any directional signage in the area.

Vehicle Screening Check Points in Effect on Friday, August 16 at 7 p.m.

Two vehicle screening check points will go into effect on Friday, August 16 at 7 p.m. through Thursday, August 22. They will be set up at the following locations.

S. Indiana Ave. will have a hard close from E.18th St. to E. Cullerton.

E. Cermak will have a hard close from S. Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

The convention is still a couple days away, but the Westbrooks are ready to be done with dead-ends and detours, and can't wait for the DNC to leave.

To stay up to date on the various street closures and other event information regarding the DNC, you can visit Chicago.gov/OEMC and download the Chicago OEMC App.