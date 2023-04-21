Deerfield residents band together asking village to re-zone property, to stop industrial park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some neighbors in the north suburbs are banding together to fight a big change across the street.

The property in question: The soon-to-be vacant home of Baxter Pharmaceuticals.

Buyers hope to convert a current unincorporated Lake County site from a corporate headquarters into a new industrial park and they're asking Deerfield to re-zone it.

Residents outlined their concerns to CBS 2's Sara Machi.

Inside a Riverwoods subdivision, Thorngate homeowners strategize

"The letter that we have is great for residences..."

After these signs for a public meeting next week got their attention.

"This is going to affect all of the surrounding communities," said Barbara Raff, President of the Thorngate Owners Association.

This subdivision started about 30 years ago with their entrance directly across from Baxter Pharmaceutical's corporate headquarters.

But that business' plans to move out, and a developer, Bridge Industrial, plans to clear out the existing buildings for a 1.2 million square-foot industrial park.

"This is a warehouse. This is a warehouse facility that will have trucks coming in and out potentially 24/7," Raff said.

Bridge Industrial submitted its plans to the Village of Deerfield, hoping it'll annex the property and re-zone it from commercial to industrial.

Its numbers show overall traffic could be half of what it was when Baxter was fully occupied, but acknowledging there could be dozens of trucks coming in and out during peak hours.

Neighbors are now circulating fliers and have a petition with more than 1,600 signatures. Something residents hope to get next week is more time, to build a case and make their own presentation on something that they feel is happening way too fast.

"Its amazing to see how the community has come together in this short period of time."

Since a zoning decision could come as soon as Thursday. Riverwoods residents plan to attend the Deerfield commission meeting Thursday night at 7:30.

CBS 2 reached out to Bridge Industrial and left several messages but have not heard back.

