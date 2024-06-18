Decorative masks will not be allowed at ribfest in Lake in the Hills, Illinois

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- People wearing decorative masks will not be getting into the Rockin' Rotary Ribfest in northwest suburban Lake in the Hills this summer.

Organizers of the event said at the discretion of the village, decorative masks covering the majority of the face—such as skeleton, ski, and character masks—will not be allowed at the event.

The decision was made with public safety in mind, according to organizers.

This rule does not apply to medical masks for health purposes, which will be allowed.

"Our club and its members have always, and will always, do our best to keep this a safe event for everyone who participates and attends." The Rotary Club of Lake in the Hills said on Facebook.

The Rockin' Rotary Ribfest is scheduled from Thursday, July 11, through Sunday, July 14 in the Lake in the Hills' Sunset Park. It will feature an assortment of nationally-known rib grillers and barbecuers, and a full carnival midway with games and rides.

The event will also feature performances by Simply Elton, with Elton John impersonator Brian Harris; cover band Hello Weekend; Radio Gaga, a production channeling an imaginary collaboration between Freddie Mercury and Lady Gaga; Jefferson Starship, which once featured the icons of Jefferson Airplane and still features founding member David Freiberg; and 70s disco and funk tribute band The Disco Circus, among others.

Back in April, a separate carnival in Lake in the Hills was shut down due to unruly crowds.

Algonquin police said people were running across the road and from the carnival near Randall and Algonquin roads on Saturday, April 27. Multiple fights broke out at the carnival, but there were no reports of gunshots or injuries.

The carnival was scheduled to reopen the following day, but was not permitted to do so following a decision by the chief of police and the Village of Lake in the Hills.