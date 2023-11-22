Watch CBS News
Welfare check leads to discovery of 2 decomposed bodies on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Mugo Odigwe

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police discovered two decomposed bodies during a welfare check at a home in Logan Square late Tuesday night. 

Investigators found the remains of a 40-year-old  man and a 6-year-old boy inside an apartment on West Lyndale Street just after 10:15 p.m.

Both were found dead in the bedroom.

It is not clear just how long the bodies were in that bedroom, but according to investigators they were in an advanced stage of decomposition.

Police are investigating and are calling this a death investigation.

