Chicago police discovered two decomposed bodies, including a 6-year-old boy, during a welfare check at a home in Logan Square late Tuesday night.

2 decomposing bodies, including child, found in Logan Square apartment Chicago police discovered two decomposed bodies, including a 6-year-old boy, during a welfare check at a home in Logan Square late Tuesday night.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On