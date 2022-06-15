Mother mourns "three beautiful little souls" after children drowned, husband charged with murder

Mom remembers "three beautiful souls," after father charged with drowning their kids

Mom remembers "three beautiful souls," after father charged with drowning their kids

Mom remembers "three beautiful souls," after father charged with drowning their kids

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the first time, we're hearing from the mother of three children found murdered in their father's home in Round Lake Beach. Their father is now charged with the unspeakable crime.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot spoke to Debra Karels about the excruciating pain she's feeling after the deaths of her three children: 5-year-old Bryant, 3-year-old Cassidy and 2-year-old Gideon.

Debra said she wanted her children's father in their lives. Her message for those going through a separation: trust your gut.

"They were three beautiful little souls that didn't deserve this," Debra said of her children.

Debra Karels with her three children, 5-year-old Bryant, 3-year-old Cassidy and 2-year-old Gideon, who were found dead in their father's home in Round Lake Beach. Their father is charged with their murders. Gofundme

Debra said Bryant was "super-duper smart."

"He loved Sonic, he loved video games," she said.

Debra's estranged husband, Jason Karels, 35, has been charged with murdering their children. Prosecutors said Jason gave a detailed statement on video to drowning each of his children, one at a time, in the bathtub at his Round Lake Beach home.

"He always said he would never do anything to the kids. You know, I never thought anything of it, and I have regret every day of my life that I let him see those kids, because I would have never thought that he would have done something so tragic like this," Debra said.

Debra is separated from her husband. She said she left him one month ago.

"He constantly played games, and neglected this family," she said.

She had brought the children to visit their father this past weekend.

"I thought what was right was the father should be involved. The father should see them," she said.

When she went to pick them up on Monday, she found their lifeless bodies on a bed inside the home.

Police said they found a letter Jason had written inside the house, which said, "If I can't have them, neither can you." Prosecutors said he was referring to the children in his letter.

Three children - 5-year-old Bryant, 3-year-old Cassidy, and 2-year-old Gideon - were found dead in their father's Round Lake Beach home on June 13, 2022, and their father has now been charged with their murders after police say he confessed to drowning them. Supplied Photo

Debra said she's relying on her faith to get her through this, and has comfort in knowing her children are with her loved ones in heaven.

Jason was ordered held on $10 million bail at his first court appearance on Wednesday. Prosecutors are filing a motion seeking to have him held without bail.

He was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase across several highways on Monday, before crashing his car in a wooded area along Interstate 80 near Water Street in Joliet.

Police have said Jason admitted to killing the children, and to attempting suicide multiple times before the chase.

He was taken to a hospital for observation before he was charged and taken to jail.

There's a growing tribute to the children outside the home where the children died. People have left balloons, candles, flowers, and stuffed animals.

Investigators are awaiting the results of toxicological tests to determine if the children were drugged before they were drowned, but authorities said there were no other signs of injuries on the children.

A Gofundme page set up to pay for the children's funeral expenses has raised more than $64,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.