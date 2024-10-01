Death investigation underway at home in Wheatfield, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) — A death investigation is underway at a home in the town of Wheatfield, Indiana.

The Jasper County Coroner confirmed they were called to a home in the 4200 block of Old Orchard Lane on Monday, but did not provide further details.

Police tape was wrapped around the backyard of the home, located about an hour and a half southeast of Chicago. Neighbors reported seeing officers from Wheatfield Police, Indiana State Police and Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story.