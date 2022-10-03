Deadly Waukesha Christmas Parade defendant removed from court twice during jury selection

Deadly Waukesha Christmas Parade defendant removed from court twice during jury selection

Deadly Waukesha Christmas Parade defendant removed from court twice during jury selection

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The trial of the man accused of plowing his car through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year is off to a rocky start.

The defendant, 40-year-old Darrell Brooks, had to be removed from the courtroom twice for disruptive behavior, delaying the start of jury selection.

Brooks, who is defending himself after firing his attorneys, repeatedly talked over the judge and refused to answer basic question.

Brooks faces 77 criminal charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. If convicted, Brooks could face life in prison.