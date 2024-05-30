Illinois State Police seek driver in deadly hit-and-run of 25-year-old in LaSalle County

Authorities are searching for the driver who struck and killed a man in a hit-and-run crash in LaSalle County earlier this month.

Jerome Johnson, 25, was killed on May 10 just after 2:30 a.m. on Illinois 251 about ¼ mile south of North 36th Road.

Illinois State Police said Johnson was involved in an earlier traffic crash with his car left on the roadway's right side.

Johnson got out of his car and walked onto Illinois 251, where he was struck by a passing motorist.

The motorist who struck Johnson did not stop and continued northbound.

Johnson died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Illinois State Police Investigations at 815-224-1171 Ext. 139.