1 dead after crash on I-80 involving wrong-way driver and semi-truck in Minooka, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) — A deadly crash caused lane closures on I-80 in southwest suburban Minooka, Illinois overnight.

I-80 was closed for several hours just before 1 a.m. after a crash involving a wrong-way driver and a semi-truck between Minooka Road and the interchange. According to Illinois State Police, the passenger vehicle was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes.

One person was killed, ISP confirmed. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Traffic was diverted at Ridge Road and all westbound lanes were closed. Commuters should seek alternate routes.

ISP said the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.