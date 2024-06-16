Watch CBS News
Local News

Passenger killed, multiple injured in crash near Cook County Jail

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Passenger killed in two-car crash near Cook County Jail
Passenger killed in two-car crash near Cook County Jail 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed, and multiple injuries were reported after a crash near the Leighton Criminal Courthouse and Cook County Jail Sunday morning.

Chicago police said two cars collided just after 5 a.m. in the 2600 block of South California Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood.

A passenger in one of the cars was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where they died.  

Police said there were multiple injuries.

A video shared on the Citizen App showed the scene after the crash with one car flipped on its side. 

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

This is a developing story. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

First published on June 16, 2024 / 8:10 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.