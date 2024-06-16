Passenger killed, multiple injured in crash near Cook County Jail

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed, and multiple injuries were reported after a crash near the Leighton Criminal Courthouse and Cook County Jail Sunday morning.

Chicago police said two cars collided just after 5 a.m. in the 2600 block of South California Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood.

A passenger in one of the cars was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where they died.

Police said there were multiple injuries.

A video shared on the Citizen App showed the scene after the crash with one car flipped on its side.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

This is a developing story.